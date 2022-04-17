Search party helps recover body of missing South Dakota woman

SPENCER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The body of missing South Dakota woman has been found.

60-year-old Kay Flittie was found dead in Spencer, SD today. She had last been seen on April 5th.

The discovery was a result of a large search operation that took place in the community this morning.

Flittie was last seen at 7:00 pm on April 5th walking on the shoulder of interstate 90 near mile marker 352.

She was driving from Sioux Falls to Arkansas to visit a relative but never arrived at her destination.

Reports say witnesses saw her walking on the side of the road, looking confused the day she went missing.

After days of not hearing from her, Flitties family went to the authorities.

Law enforcement found Flittie’s car on the side road but did not know where she was.

Flittie’s sister, Kristy Tripp, says Saturday’s search was the next step to find answers.

“This was the next step in our effort to find my sister, we contacted the police, we contacted Hanson County Sheriff’s Office and together with their resources they helped us to coordinate this search.” said Kristy Tripp, Kay’s Flittie’s sister.

120 volunteers, along with search and rescue teams, showed up at Spencer Fuel Mart to help.

Authorities suspected Flittie might be in the Spencer area because a family member received a call from Flittie on April 5th that came from a rural area within the county. This was around the same time others had spotted her on the shoulder of the interstate.

Flitties aunt, Connie Kenyan, says friends and family are grateful for all the support this Easter Weekend.

“There are so many people, quads, horses everything, news media, rescue people, fire department, I mean it’s just, the volunteers, it’s heartwarming.” Said Connie Kenyon, Kay Flittie’s Aunt.

Civil Air Patrol also assisted in the search from the sky.

Todd Epp, Lieutenant Kernel for South Dakota Air Patrol, says the number of people willing to help reflects the state’s people.

“It’s indicative of South Dakotans on Easter weekend to come out in such numbers to look for someone that most of us don’t know.” Said Lieutenant Kernel for South Dakota Air Patrol, Todd Epp.

Volunteers even brought food, water, and other supplies to aid in the effort.

Ultimately, Flitties body was found four miles from where she was last seen walking on the side of the road.

The family of Flittie as well as the Hanson County Sheriff’s Office express their sincere appreciation to every who came and helped today.

The incident remains under investigation and authorities are working to determine the cause of death.

