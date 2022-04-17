Stampede of goals for Sioux Falls in win over Anderson Cup champion Tri-City

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For one night the USHL’s worst team topped its best one.

The Sioux Falls Stampede, who entered the game with the worst record in the league, scored a season best eight goals to topple Anderson Cup champion Tri-City 8-2 on Saturday night in front of 4,819 fans at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

After giving up the game’s initial goal 2:12 in it only took the Stampede about a minute to respond with Jaksen Panzer tying the game at 1. 54 seconds later the Herd went ahead on an unassisted goal by Michael LaStarza.

Just 31 seconds later the Storm tied the game on a Clint Levens goal. It would prove their final tally of the game as the Stampede got late goals from Clint Levens and Maddox Fleming to take a 4-2 lead into intermission.

In the second period a pair of newcomers netted their first markers with the Stampede as Merril Steenari and Kazimier Sobieski gave Sioux Falls a 6-2 lead after two perios.

Jack Silich and Sam Harris scored in the third, giving the Herd six unanswered goals to end the game.

Sioux Falls’ goalie Isak Posch had 28 saves.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

The Stampede wrap up the regular season next week with a home-and-home against the Fargo Force. Friday’s game will be in Fargo followed Saturday by the home and season finale at the Premier Center.

