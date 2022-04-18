Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

10th Annual Kentucky Derby Raffle Drawing and Reception held Thursday

FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of...
FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., May 1, 2021.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The raffle winner will receive a trip for six to the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

The reception and drawing will take place on Thursday, April 21, and raffle tickets are $100.

The prize trip includes private round-trip air transportation from Sioux Falls direct to Louisville, transportation to and from Churchill Downs, and six box seat tickets to the 148th Kentucky Derby.

Each ticket gives you a chance to win, and there is no limit on the number of tickets you can purchase. Raffle tickets also serve as tickets to the cocktail and hors d’oeuvre reception on Thursday, April 21, at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls from 5:30 to 8 p.m., with the drawing of the Derby raffle winner taking place at 7 p.m.

If not physically present, the winner will be notified on Friday, April 22.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kay Fittie was found dead in Spencer, South Dakota on April 16, 2022. She was last seen on...
Body of missing Sioux Falls woman found
60-year-old Kay Flittie was found dead in Spence today. She had last been seen on April 5th. ...
Search party helps recover body of missing South Dakota woman
Some scientists are saying you should leave your shoes outside after wearing them.
Some scientists are saying to leave your shoes outside
11-year-old killed in rollover accident near Garretson.
11-year-old killed in rollover accident near Garretson
Prince William County school employee Jonathan George Skocik has been charged with sexually...
Elementary school employee charged with sexually assaulting several 8-year-old girls

Latest News

Rylee Chavez, young guitarist from Arlington, South Dakota, is getting a chance to showcase his...
Young South Dakota guitarist looking to make it big
Tracking Rain for Wednesday
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Team Weather
White House Easter Egg Roll returns for 2022 with an egg-ucational theme
Police arrest a Fort Wayne man Monday morning in New Orleans.
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reports a juvenile suffered a gunshot wound to the head