10th Annual Kentucky Derby Raffle Drawing and Reception held Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The raffle winner will receive a trip for six to the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

The reception and drawing will take place on Thursday, April 21, and raffle tickets are $100.

The prize trip includes private round-trip air transportation from Sioux Falls direct to Louisville, transportation to and from Churchill Downs, and six box seat tickets to the 148th Kentucky Derby.

Each ticket gives you a chance to win, and there is no limit on the number of tickets you can purchase. Raffle tickets also serve as tickets to the cocktail and hors d’oeuvre reception on Thursday, April 21, at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls from 5:30 to 8 p.m., with the drawing of the Derby raffle winner taking place at 7 p.m.

If not physically present, the winner will be notified on Friday, April 22.

