Acting U.S. Attorney for District of South Dakota to retire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The longtime prosecutor currently serving as acting U.S. Attorney for the District of South Dakota has announced his retirement.

Judge Dennis Holmes announced plans to retire on Monday, according to a press release from the Department of Justice. Holmes has agreed to remain in office until a new interim U.S. Attorney is appointed.

Holmes began serving as acting U.S. Attorney in February of 2021 following the resignation of Ron Parsons, who stepped down as part of the regular transition of appointed officials when a new Presidential Administration takes power.

A Custer native, Holmes began his career as a prosecutor in 1978 with the Pennington County States Attorney’s Office. In 1988 Holmes joined the United States Attorney’s Office in Pierre where he handled primarily Indian country criminal cases and drug prosecutions. In 1995 Holmes moved to the Sioux Falls U.S. Attorney’s office to become the lead Drug Task Force prosecutor for the District of South Dakota.

Holmes has served three times as Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of South Dakota. Holmes also held the position of First Assistant U.S. Attorney for four different U.S. Attorneys. He has been the Criminal Chief for the office for over 19 years.

“It has been an honor to work with so many dedicated law enforcement officials from state, local, tribal, and federal law enforcement agencies who toil every day to keep our communities safe,” Holmes said. “In my career I also have had the privilege of serving alongside many talented and devoted attorneys. I have always admired their professionalism and their dedication to public service.”

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.