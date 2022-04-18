Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

BISSELL Pet Foundation is sponsoring an ‘Empty the Shelters’ event

Cat reach, Humberto Arellano
Cat reach, Humberto Arellano(Humberto Arellano)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Homeless pets in shelters everywhere are at risk due to overcrowding.

To ensure these deserving pets get a chance at finding loving homes, BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting its spring national “Empty the Shelters” reduced-fee adoption event from May 2 – 8, 2022, including the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

Shelters across the country are over capacity, and highly adoptable pets are at risk as we face one of the largest crises in recent years,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “BISSELL Pet Foundation is calling on people to visit their community shelters during ‘Empty the Shelters’ to save a life through adoption. Without you, there is no tomorrow for these deserving pets.”

BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsored reduced adoption fees of $25, as more than 275 shelters in 45 states and Canada will participate to help get deserving pets into loving homes.

Click here for an interactive map to see which shelters are participating.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kay Fittie was found dead in Spencer, South Dakota on April 16, 2022. She was last seen on...
Body of missing Sioux Falls woman found
60-year-old Kay Flittie was found dead in Spence today. She had last been seen on April 5th. ...
Search party helps recover body of missing South Dakota woman
Some scientists are saying you should leave your shoes outside after wearing them.
Some scientists are saying to leave your shoes outside
11-year-old killed in rollover accident near Garretson.
11-year-old killed in rollover accident near Garretson
Prince William County school employee Jonathan George Skocik has been charged with sexually...
Elementary school employee charged with sexually assaulting several 8-year-old girls

Latest News

A trip to the emergency room can instantly change your life - not just medically, but...
Diagnosed with Debt: Many Americans face financial hardships from crushing unpaid medical bills
Grille 26 Sioux Falls, photo credit: SiouxFalls.Business
Grille 26 shows new spring menu items
Anyone with information regarding a break-in near Redwood Falls, where multiple hand tools were...
Police: Gunshots heard in two different Sioux Falls locations Saturday night
Frost Silver Key Gala
Fundraising gala hosted by Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire, Saturday