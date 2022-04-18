BISSELL Pet Foundation is sponsoring an ‘Empty the Shelters’ event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Homeless pets in shelters everywhere are at risk due to overcrowding.

To ensure these deserving pets get a chance at finding loving homes, BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting its spring national “Empty the Shelters” reduced-fee adoption event from May 2 – 8, 2022, including the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

“Shelters across the country are over capacity, and highly adoptable pets are at risk as we face one of the largest crises in recent years,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “BISSELL Pet Foundation is calling on people to visit their community shelters during ‘Empty the Shelters’ to save a life through adoption. Without you, there is no tomorrow for these deserving pets.”

BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsored reduced adoption fees of $25, as more than 275 shelters in 45 states and Canada will participate to help get deserving pets into loving homes.

Click here for an interactive map to see which shelters are participating.

