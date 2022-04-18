Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Fundraising gala hosted by Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire, Saturday

Frost Silver Key Gala
Frost Silver Key Gala(Boys & Girls Clubs Sioux Empire)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire (BGCSE) is hosting the Silver Key Gala on Saturday, April 23.

The organization will host the 3rd annual Frost: Silver Key Gala at 5:30 p.m. at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall. Originally planned for February 5th, the Gala was moved to April 23rd due to the spike in COVID numbers in January and February. Last year’s Gala was held virtually for the same reason, officials say.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire is celebrating its 65th year in 2022. Started by the Sioux Falls Morning Optimist Club in 1957, special homage will be paid to those who helped to pioneer and pave the way for youth development in our community.

According to a press release, Gala attendees can enjoy a cocktail hour prior to dinner and a program, silent auction, live auction, and entertainment by the DNR band. The highlight of the evening will be a car raffle sponsored by Vern Eide Motorcars. While the silent auction is open to those not in attendance only physical attendees will have access to the live auction and the car raffle. Vern Eide has provided the option for $20,000 to be used towards the lease of a vehicle or towards the purchase of a boat or other recreational vehicle.

“The Silver Key Gala was a staple in Sioux Falls for many years,” said BGCSE Development & Special Events Coordinator, Amanda Rensch. “We’re excited to bring this event back as we celebrate our 65th year and pay homage to the many people who helped make the Club what it is today!”

Individual tickets to Frost are $150 per person or $1,200 for a table of eight. For more information on Frost and to purchase tickets visit, BGCSiouxEmpire.Org.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kay Fittie was found dead in Spencer, South Dakota on April 16, 2022. She was last seen on...
Body of missing Sioux Falls woman found
60-year-old Kay Flittie was found dead in Spence today. She had last been seen on April 5th. ...
Search party helps recover body of missing South Dakota woman
11-year-old killed in rollover accident near Garretson.
11-year-old killed in rollover accident near Garretson
Some scientists are saying you should leave your shoes outside after wearing them.
Some scientists are saying to leave your shoes outside
Prince William County school employee Jonathan George Skocik has been charged with sexually...
Elementary school employee charged with sexually assaulting several 8-year-old girls

Latest News

Garrett Raboin
Augustana University’s men’s hockey program has its first-ever head coach
Police: 8 and 11-year-old boys hit with Orbeez pellets
Dennis R. Holmes
Acting U.S. Attorney for District of South Dakota to retire
The FDA is investigating Lucky Charms cereal after dozens of consumers complained of illness...
FDA investigating Lucky Charms after reports of illness