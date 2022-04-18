Fundraising gala hosted by Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire, Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire (BGCSE) is hosting the Silver Key Gala on Saturday, April 23.

The organization will host the 3rd annual Frost: Silver Key Gala at 5:30 p.m. at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall. Originally planned for February 5th, the Gala was moved to April 23rd due to the spike in COVID numbers in January and February. Last year’s Gala was held virtually for the same reason, officials say.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire is celebrating its 65th year in 2022. Started by the Sioux Falls Morning Optimist Club in 1957, special homage will be paid to those who helped to pioneer and pave the way for youth development in our community.

According to a press release, Gala attendees can enjoy a cocktail hour prior to dinner and a program, silent auction, live auction, and entertainment by the DNR band. The highlight of the evening will be a car raffle sponsored by Vern Eide Motorcars. While the silent auction is open to those not in attendance only physical attendees will have access to the live auction and the car raffle. Vern Eide has provided the option for $20,000 to be used towards the lease of a vehicle or towards the purchase of a boat or other recreational vehicle.

“The Silver Key Gala was a staple in Sioux Falls for many years,” said BGCSE Development & Special Events Coordinator, Amanda Rensch. “We’re excited to bring this event back as we celebrate our 65th year and pay homage to the many people who helped make the Club what it is today!”

Individual tickets to Frost are $150 per person or $1,200 for a table of eight. For more information on Frost and to purchase tickets visit, BGCSiouxEmpire.Org.

