Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

CPSC warns severe weather brings a high risk of carbon monoxide deaths

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is an independent federal agency created by...
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is an independent federal agency created by Congress in 1973 and charged with protecting the American public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction.(PRNewswire)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers in the path of severe weather to protect themselves against carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning and fires.

Consumers need to be especially careful during a loss of electrical power.  Many people use portable generators and other devices for sources of power and heat, exposing themselves to increased risk of CO poisoning and fire. CO is called the invisible killer because it is colorless and odorless. CO poisoning from portable generators can happen so quickly that exposed persons may become unconscious before recognizing the symptoms of nausea, dizziness, or weakness. CPSC estimates more than 80 consumers die each year from CO poisoning caused by portable generators.

Consumers who plan to use a portable generator in the case of a power loss should follow these tips:

Loss of Power—Using a Generator Safely
  • Operate portable generators outside only, at least 20 feet away from the house, and direct the generator’s exhaust away from the home and any other buildings that someone could enter.
  • Never operate a portable generator inside a home, garage, basement, crawlspace, shed, or on the porch. Opening doors or windows will not provide enough ventilation to prevent the buildup of lethal levels of CO.
  • Check that portable generators have had proper maintenance, and read and follow the labels, instructions, and warnings on the generator and in the owner’s manual.
  • When purchasing a portable generator, CPSC urges consumers to look for and ask retailers for a portable generator equipped with a safety feature to shut off automatically when high CO concentrations are present around the generator.  Some models with a CO shut-off feature also have reduced emissions; consumers should look for those models as well.  These models may or may not be advertised as certified to the latest safety standards for portable generators - PGMA G300-2018 and UL 2201.
Check CO and Smoke Alarms

To help avoid carbon monoxide poisoning and fires:

  • Make sure CO and smoke alarms at home are working properly, by pressing the test button and replacing batteries, if needed. Never ignore an alarm when it sounds. Get outside immediately. Then call 911.
Dangers with Charcoal and Candles
  • Never use charcoal indoors. Burning charcoal in an enclosed space can produce lethal levels of carbon monoxide. Do not cook on a charcoal grill in a garage, even with the door open.
  • Use caution when burning candles. Use flashlights instead. If using candles, do not burn them on or near anything that can catch fire. Never leave burning candles unattended. Extinguish candles when leaving the room and before sleeping.
  • Make sure smoke alarms are installed on every level of the house and inside each bedroom. Never ignore a ringing smoke alarm. Get outside immediately. Call 911.
Space Heater Safety
  • With Spring weather bringing below-freezing temperatures in some areas, consumers may get out the space heaters for extra warmth. Make sure to keep flammable materials at least three feet away. Always plug space heaters directly into a wall outlet and never into a power strip, to prevent overloading and causing a fire.
  • CPSC estimates that portable heaters are involved in about 1,700 fires per year, resulting in about 80 deaths and 160 injuries annually.
  • A CPSC staff report found that space heaters can also present hyperthermia (overheating) hazards to consumers, particularly children, people with disabilities, and senior citizens, who may be more susceptible because of their limited ability to act or react to the elevated ambient temperature.
  • Hyperthermia can result in death. DO NOT leave space heaters running unattended in a confined space around infants, or individuals with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kay Fittie was found dead in Spencer, South Dakota on April 16, 2022. She was last seen on...
Body of missing Sioux Falls woman found
60-year-old Kay Flittie was found dead in Spence today. She had last been seen on April 5th. ...
Search party helps recover body of missing South Dakota woman
Some scientists are saying you should leave your shoes outside after wearing them.
Some scientists are saying to leave your shoes outside
11-year-old killed in rollover accident near Garretson.
11-year-old killed in rollover accident near Garretson
Prince William County school employee Jonathan George Skocik has been charged with sexually...
Elementary school employee charged with sexually assaulting several 8-year-old girls

Latest News

Rylee Chavez, young guitarist from Arlington, South Dakota, is getting a chance to showcase his...
Young South Dakota guitarist looking to make it big
FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of...
10th Annual Kentucky Derby Raffle Drawing and Reception held Thursday
Tracking Rain for Wednesday
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Team Weather
White House Easter Egg Roll returns for 2022 with an egg-ucational theme
Police arrest a Fort Wayne man Monday morning in New Orleans.
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reports a juvenile suffered a gunshot wound to the head