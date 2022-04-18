Dell Rapids community comes together to save the marquee

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Dell Rapids movie theater is asking for help to keep its marquee lit up for the whole community to enjoy.

The landmark is a staple of the small town, but it’s going to take a big budget to get the light resorted.

Many people in the Dell Rapids community have fond memories of the Dells Theater and the old-fashioned look that it has. Now, the lights in front of the building aren’t shining as bright as they usually do, so the owner and community members are asking for help to keep the marquee lit.

The marquee’s bright lights have lit up downtown Dell Rapids for decades.

Now, it is showing its age.

“When the sign started going out, I figured something would have to be done and I didn’t want the light to go dim and I wanted to get it fixed up.” Said Brian Anderson, owner of Dells Theater.

It’s something important to the community, and to Tami Drew who grew up in the small town.

“There’s not anyone in Dell Rapids that doesn’t have wonderful memories of coming down to the theater and it’s just important to a lot of people that it remains in it’s historical integrity to our community.” Said Tami Drew, VP for the Dell Rapids community recreation committee.

Theater owner Brian Anderson agrees, adding that the building’s antique and historical appearance is something worth preserving.

“It was built in 1938 and it just has beautiful art deco all over the place and Jeff Logan did a very well job of preserving all of that and I want to stay true to that.” said Anderson.

That’s why he reached out to the Dell Rapids community recreation committee to help out.

As Vice President of the organization, Drew says the sentimental value makes the marquee’s restoration an easy effort to support.

“This is definitely something we stand firmly behind, trying to preserve our history in Dell Rapids and so we said absolutely, we will help you get it promoted, we’ll help you with the fundraiser and so we’re excited to be working with him.” Said Drew.

The fundraiser will be held June 4th in the parking lot behind Norby’s in Dell Rapids.

Drew encourages anyone who wishes to support the cause to attend.

For more information on how you can help to save the marquee you can follow this link to the Dells Theater Facebook page. Dells Theatre - Home | Facebook

