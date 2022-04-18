Avera Medical Minute
Federal judge voids travel-related mask mandate

A federal judge in Florida has voided the national mask mandate covering airports, planes and other public travel.(Gray News)
By CURT ANDERSON
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge in Florida has voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials.

The decision Monday by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa also said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention improperly failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rule-making.

The mask mandate was recently extended by President Joe Biden’s administration until May 3.

