House of God church celebrates Easter amid crisis in Ukraine

Many Ukrainian church members have family back home.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Churches all across the region gathered for Easter Sunday services.

One of which was the House of God church in Sioux Falls. Many of its members are from Eastern Europe and have loved ones being impacted by the war in Ukraine.

Photojournalist Sam Tastad joined the congregation Sunday morning as they praised and worshiped God with heavy hearts for their homeland.

