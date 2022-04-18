Avera Medical Minute
Last-minute filing on tax day comes with risks

At Kippley Tax Service Monday, the phones were ringing almost every minute, a good indication it was the deadline for taxes.
By Sarah Parkin
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Despite a three-day extension on tax day this year, many taxpayers are still rushing to file their taxes before the deadline Monday, which can come with some risks.

At Kippley Tax Service Monday, the phones were ringing almost every minute, a good indication it was the deadline for taxes.

”Every year, when tax day comes around, it becomes our craziest day of the year. We got a lot of people in and out the door trying to pick up their returns, a lot of people calling in with last-minute information and a lot of walk-in people that just haven’t filed yet and need to get their return done,” said Jeff Kippley, the owner of Kippley Group.

Kippley and his staff gave up most of their holiday weekend to help clients work on those last-minute filings during the extension period.

”Obviously I don’t like it to be extended over Easter holiday, otherwise, I’ve always been a fan for a few extra days,” said Kippley.

Waiting until the last minute to file taxes can limit taxpayers’ options, making them more susceptible to possible scams if filing online. South Dakota Better Business Bureau Director Jessie Schmidt says taxpayers might overlook red flags in a rush.

”Scammers pay for placement, just like legitimate organizations do. In this instance, I would ensure that you’re on the IRS.gov website. If you’re not there, then you’re in big trouble.”

Filing with an in-person tax preparers can help taxpayers avoid giving sensitive information to online scams.

“When you come in to visit with us, you’re going to see that we are legit, number one. We’re registered with the IRS, so our returns are going right to the IRS. You don’t have to worry about some computer scammer getting into your information,” said Kippley.

Taxpayers can also face fines and high interest rates if they don’t make the deadline Monday.

If taxpayers can’t file in time for the tax day deadline, they can file for an extension that would give them until October 15th to complete their return.

Visit irs.gov to find more safe methods of meeting the tax day deadline.

