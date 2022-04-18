Avera Medical Minute
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reports a juvenile suffered a gunshot wound to the head

Police arrest a Fort Wayne man Monday morning in New Orleans.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LYON COUNTY, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, a juvenile has suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

According to a press release, the Lyon County Public Safety Services were dispatched to a house on Monday at 1:31 p.m. and found a 9-year-old girl who appeared to have sustained a gunshot wound to the head. The injured girl was air-lifted to the hospital due to the seriousness of her injury. The extent of the injury and condition of the girl is unknown at this time.

The situation is currently under investigation by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, and they say there are no public safety concerns regarding this incident.

Assisting the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office was Lynd First Responders and Fire Department, North Memorial Ambulance and LIfeLink, and the MN DNR.

