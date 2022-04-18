Avera Medical Minute
Monday Munchies: Monk’s Ale House adding burgers and more

Monk's Ale House
Monk's Ale House(Gray TV)
By Alexandra Todd
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week’s Monday Munchies is featuring Monk’s Ale House in downtown Sioux Falls.

They have revamped their brunch menu with fresh options. General Manager Kelby Beste made their French Toast in the kitchen.

The Downtown Burger Battle was such a huge success for many restaurants in Sioux Falls. Monk’s Ale House listened to their customers and decided to keep burgers on their menu.

Beste made their new burger, The Hot Mess, which is both spicy and cheesy. The burger also comes with kettle chips and many beer options to pair with.

Monk’s Ale House will continue to be responsive and listen to feedback on their menu items and change or add accordingly.

