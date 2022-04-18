Mortgage rates reach 10-year high, will it impact housing demand?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Home mortgage rates have reached 5% for the first time since 2010, how will it impact what’s been a red hot buying market?

“Market right now, we’re above 5 percent interest with talks of possibly getting up to 6 by the end of the year. It’s a crystal ball, nobody can predict, and nobody predicted the rates to increase as fast as they have,” said a mortgage loan originator for U.S. Bank Home Mortgage, Jason Schroeder.

Higher rates mean Americans will have to shell out more money each month.

“The typical purchase price in the nation is about $400,000 and right now current rates compared to just in December, you’re looking at a monthly increase of anywhere from $400 to $600 a month,” said Schroeder.

Schroeder believes the rate hike won’t impact demand.

“The market is still showing that there is an expansive need for housing. Look at Sioux Falls alone and how much it’s grown in the last two years,” said Schroeder.

Potential home-buyers will see more listings, which is typical during the summer.

“Listings are still going above the asking price. They’re still 20 to 30 thousand above the asking price on a lot of homes and multiple offers,” said Schroeder.

While rates are on the rise, they are still nowhere near record levels which were around 16% in 1981.

“People shouldn’t be concerned about the rates, yes they’ve gone up but as long as you’re diligent and are working with good loan officers good realtors, they’ll keep you abreast of what’s going on,” said Schroeder.

