Police: 8 and 11-year-old boys hit with Orbeez pellets

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported an incident where two children were shot by Orbeez pellets.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says Saturday around 5:30 p.m. the two children were playing in Memorial Park when the eight-year-old was struck in the face and the 11-year-old was struck in the torso by Orbeez pellets.

Clemens says people believed teenagers shot the two children although they haven’t found the suspects, however, they do have some information they can use to investigate.

Police say the children did not sustain any serious injuries, Clemens says he thinks the eight-year-old had a red mark that did fade.

Police warning on potential consequences of Orbeez shootings

When asked in the briefing about the potential seriousness of the Orbeez shootings, Clemens said the police would have to look at each individual case to determine the consequences, however, “Getting shot in an eye could cause some significant damage and if that’s the case you’d be looking most likely at an aggravated assault charge, which is a felony.”

“This is a crime, I mean this is... you know, I think the few reports we’ve seen where there’s been witnesses people are... believe it’s teenagers that are causing this and the teenagers, you know, I don’t know if they don’t think it’s a big deal because of the nature of it, but it is a big deal, and there could be serious consequences,” said Clemens. “It’s not a game, it’s not something to take lightly, this is something that people shouldn’t be doing, and I would hope that teenagers probably would have enough sense not to do it but unfortunately that’s not what we’ve been seeing.”

