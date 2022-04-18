Police: Gunshots heard in two different Sioux Falls locations Saturday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say gunshots were heard in two different locations Saturday night.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the first report came in at 12:15 a.m. right outside northwest of Sioux Falls, where officers found 6 shell casings. The next call came at 12:30 a.m. in southwest Sioux Falls, and officers again found 6 shell casings.

There were no reports of injuries or damage to property, and police could not say whether the incidents were related.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.