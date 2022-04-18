Avera Medical Minute
Police: Gunshots heard in two different Sioux Falls locations Saturday night

Anyone with information regarding a break-in near Redwood Falls, where multiple hand tools were stolen from a garage, is asked to contact the sheriff's office.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say gunshots were heard in two different locations Saturday night.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the first report came in at 12:15 a.m. right outside northwest of Sioux Falls, where officers found 6 shell casings. The next call came at 12:30 a.m. in southwest Sioux Falls, and officers again found 6 shell casings.

There were no reports of injuries or damage to property, and police could not say whether the incidents were related.

