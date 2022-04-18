Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Prescribed fire planned at Wind Cave National Park

The burn could begin as early as this coming week.
The burn could begin as early as this coming week.(KOTA)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wind Cave National Park is planning to burn more than one thousand acres this month in a prescribed fire.

The burn could begin as early as this coming week.

The area burned will include an open ponderosa pine forest close to the park’s headquarters.

Park Superintendent Leigh Welling said in a statement that that the fire will “Lessen the threat of wildfires by reducing fuel load near park structures,”

National Park Service Firefighters, and other surrounding fire services, are conducting the burn.

Once the fire gets going, smoke may be heavy along Highway 385 and the surrounding area, and the highway may need to be closed for safety purposes.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kay Fittie was found dead in Spencer, South Dakota on April 16, 2022. She was last seen on...
Body of missing Sioux Falls woman found
60-year-old Kay Flittie was found dead in Spence today. She had last been seen on April 5th. ...
Search party helps recover body of missing South Dakota woman
11-year-old killed in rollover accident near Garretson.
11-year-old killed in rollover accident near Garretson
Some scientists are saying you should leave your shoes outside after wearing them.
Some scientists are saying to leave your shoes outside
Prince William County school employee Jonathan George Skocik has been charged with sexually...
Elementary school employee charged with sexually assaulting several 8-year-old girls

Latest News

Frost Silver Key Gala
Fundraising gala hosted by Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire, Saturday
Garrett Raboin
Augustana University’s men’s hockey program has its first-ever head coach
Police: 8 and 11-year-old boys hit with Orbeez pellets
Dennis R. Holmes
Acting U.S. Attorney for District of South Dakota to retire
The FDA is investigating Lucky Charms cereal after dozens of consumers complained of illness...
FDA investigating Lucky Charms after reports of illness