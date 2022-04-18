Sunny and breezy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It is going to be another breezy day, especially across the eastern half of the region. Wind gusts in between 30 and 40 mph will be possible. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s around the region. The breezy and dry conditions also mean we have a high risk of fire danger across parts of the region. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect south of Sioux Falls from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m.

We’ll keep the breeze around tomorrow but more clouds will roll into the region. High temperatures will get back into the 40s and 50s. Chances for some showers will increase Tuesday night and rain looks likely as we head into Wednesday. It will be quite a bit warmer, too! Highs will be in the 60s for most of the region. We’ll keep those 60s around for Thursday with 70s possibly returning by Friday! Speaking of Friday, chances for showers and thunderstorms will start to increase.

That chance for thunderstorms will continue into the weekend. Highs Saturday will be back in the 60s and 70s but we should fall into the 50s by Sunday and keep some morning showers in the forecast. Next week, it looks like we’ll start off fairly dry with highs in the 50s and 60s.

