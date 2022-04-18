Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Woman hits, kills granddaughter in driveway on Easter, highway patrol says

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old woman was dropping off family members in...
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old woman was dropping off family members in Florida Sunday afternoon.(Pixabay)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVELAND, Fla. (Gray News) – A 7-year-old girl was killed on Easter after being hit by a van in a driveway.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old woman was dropping off family members in Florida Sunday afternoon.

Once everyone had gotten out of the van, the woman didn’t see her granddaughter in front of the vehicle and hit her as she went to leave.

The 7-year-old girl was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

The crash is under investigation

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kay Fittie was found dead in Spencer, South Dakota on April 16, 2022. She was last seen on...
Body of missing Sioux Falls woman found
60-year-old Kay Flittie was found dead in Spence today. She had last been seen on April 5th. ...
Search party helps recover body of missing South Dakota woman
11-year-old killed in rollover accident near Garretson.
11-year-old killed in rollover accident near Garretson
Some scientists are saying you should leave your shoes outside after wearing them.
Some scientists are saying to leave your shoes outside
Prince William County school employee Jonathan George Skocik has been charged with sexually...
Elementary school employee charged with sexually assaulting several 8-year-old girls

Latest News

Police in South Carolina said several people have been targeted by an attacker with a plate of...
Arrest warrant issued for man suspected of whipped cream attacks
Deputies captured video of a large alligator crawling through a front yard in Florida before...
Large alligator saunters through Florida neighborhood
Deputies captured video of a large alligator crawling through a front yard in Florida before...
Large alligator crawls through Florida community
Police: 8 and 11-year-old boys hit with Orbeez pellets