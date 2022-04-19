Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

2 Lincoln County businesses fail alcohol compliance check

File
File(WECT)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two businesses in southeast South Dakota were cited after authorities said they sold alcohol to underage individuals during a recent compliance check.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office checked ten businesses on April 12 and 13, according to a press release. Two of those stores - My Bar in Beresford and Big J’s Roadhouse in Harrisburg - failed the check.

Eight other businesses checked, which included stores in Hudson, Worthing, Harrisburg, and Sioux Falls, did not sell alcohol to someone underage, officials say.

Law enforcement agencies, including the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, conduct checks like these periodically in an effort to reduce consumption of alcohol by those under age 21.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrest a Fort Wayne man Monday morning in New Orleans.
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reports a juvenile suffered a gunshot wound to the head
Rylee Chavez, young guitarist from Arlington, South Dakota, is getting a chance to showcase his...
Young South Dakota guitarist looking to make it big
I-Team Report: Sioux Falls VA Hospital Director Lisa Simoneau no longer with the health care facility
Police: 8 and 11-year-old boys hit with Orbeez pellets
Anyone with information regarding a break-in near Redwood Falls, where multiple hand tools were...
Police: Gunshots heard in two different Sioux Falls locations Saturday night

Latest News

court gavel
5 defendants accept plea deals in Porcupine overdose death
Bite Squad Launches New Program to Aid Delivery Drivers
Bite Squad launches new program to aid Sioux Falls delivery drivers save on gas
File
Sioux Falls to launch grant program to increase healthy food access
Alan H. Turner II
Sioux Empire United Way announces new CEO