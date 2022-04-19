2 Lincoln County businesses fail alcohol compliance check

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two businesses in southeast South Dakota were cited after authorities said they sold alcohol to underage individuals during a recent compliance check.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office checked ten businesses on April 12 and 13, according to a press release. Two of those stores - My Bar in Beresford and Big J’s Roadhouse in Harrisburg - failed the check.

Eight other businesses checked, which included stores in Hudson, Worthing, Harrisburg, and Sioux Falls, did not sell alcohol to someone underage, officials say.

Law enforcement agencies, including the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, conduct checks like these periodically in an effort to reduce consumption of alcohol by those under age 21.

