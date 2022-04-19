5 defendants accept plea deals in Porcupine overdose death

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Rapid City Journal) - Five defendants charged with the fentanyl death of a teen in Porcupine have accepted plea deals in the case.

Authorities say the five pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance that led to the death of 16-year-old Louis Sandoval. A federal grand jury indicted Tarriah Provost, Donna Garnette, Kelly Grass, Jesse Grass, and Kimberly Janis, with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death, and distribution of a controlled substance to an individual under 21.

Court documents state that Provost is the one who physically supplied Sandoval with fentanyl.

Copyright 2022, Rapid City Journal. All rights reserved.