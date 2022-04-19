Avera Medical Minute
Another windy day

Tuesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy conditions around the region today. Highs will be in the 40s east with 50s up to the north and some 60s in central and western South Dakota. It will be windy again today with wind gusts in between 40 and 50 mph. Wind Advisories and Red Flag Warnings will be in effect across the region this afternoon and evening. Precipitation will begin to build in overnight and linger into Wednesday in the form of rainfall. This will lead to a surge in temperatures as highs to warm up into the 50s and 60s. Because temperatures will be warmer, this will remain as rainfall.

We’ll clear out for Thursday and become mostly sunny with highs still sticking in the 50s and 60s. Another round of showers and even a chance for some thunderstorms will move in for Friday. This will lead to another warm up with highs warming up into the 60s and even some 70s! We’re still going to see some rainfall lingering off an don for Saturday. A cold front will move through and begin to knock our temperatures back down to the 40s and 50s by Sunday.

Next week, we’ll still be a few degrees below average, but it won’t be overly cold. Highs will get to the 50s and we’ll dry out for the start of next week. A chance for some precipitation will be back next Wednesday night into Thursday.

