Big Sioux River Greenway Cleanup returns for 7th year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls city leaders are continuing efforts to improve the quality of the Big Sioux River. For the 7th year, the Big Sioux River Greenway Cleanup will call upon the community to help keep a landmark of the city clean. The event begins Saturday, April 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. To date, volunteers have removed thousands of pounds of garbage and recyclables from the banks of the river and along the recreation trail. Volunteers can choose which areas they would like to clean up and will be provided gloves, trash bags, and maps.

Locations:

-Cherry Rock Park

-Dunham Park

-Elmen Park Trailhead

-Falls Park West

-Legacy Park

-Pasley Park

-Sertoma Park

-Spencer Park

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.