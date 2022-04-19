Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Big Sioux River Greenway Cleanup returns for 7th year

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls city leaders are continuing efforts to improve the quality of the Big Sioux River. For the 7th year, the Big Sioux River Greenway Cleanup will call upon the community to help keep a landmark of the city clean. The event begins Saturday, April 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. To date, volunteers have removed thousands of pounds of garbage and recyclables from the banks of the river and along the recreation trail. Volunteers can choose which areas they would like to clean up and will be provided gloves, trash bags, and maps.

Locations:

-Cherry Rock Park

-Dunham Park

-Elmen Park Trailhead

-Falls Park West

-Legacy Park

-Pasley Park

-Sertoma Park

-Spencer Park

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrest a Fort Wayne man Monday morning in New Orleans.
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reports a juvenile suffered a gunshot wound to the head
I-Team Report: Sioux Falls VA Hospital Director Lisa Simoneau no longer with the health care facility
Rylee Chavez, young guitarist from Arlington, South Dakota, is getting a chance to showcase his...
Young South Dakota guitarist looking to make it big
Police: 8 and 11-year-old boys hit with Orbeez pellets
Anyone with information regarding a break-in near Redwood Falls, where multiple hand tools were...
Police: Gunshots heard in two different Sioux Falls locations Saturday night

Latest News

7th annual Big Sioux River Greenway Cleanup
Severe Weather Potential for Friday
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Tuesday Team Weather
Jacob Charles Siers Mug Shot
Police: 18-year-old man faces 4th degree rape charges
A man checks in for his flight at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport Tuesday, April 19, 2022.
Local travelers react to CDC mask mandate being lifted