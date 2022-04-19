Bite Squad launches new program to aid Sioux Falls delivery drivers save on gas

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The local food delivery service, Bite Squad, has announced new initiatives to support its delivery drivers as gasoline prices remain high in Sioux Falls.

According to a press release, Bite Squad implemented a new GasCard program, giving drivers 5% off on gas from all major gas stations. The GasCard is located within the driver app, allowing them to receive the discount immediately after purchasing a card.

“Drivers are an important part of our business and the record-high gas prices are directly impacting them,” said Chairman and CEO, Carl Grimstad. “We have implemented this GasCard program as a way to help combat this issue.”

In addition to the GasCard, Bite Squad is adjusting its driver pay as another way to help drivers.

Chris Barnes, director of the driver experience, Delivery Logistics, says Bite Squad customers are also helping out in their own way. “We have heard from some drivers that they’ve seen an uptick in tips. Our loyal customers know fuel costs are affecting their pay, and many are responding. We serve great communities that really appreciate the drivers, and reciprocate appropriately.”

About Bite Squad

The release says Bite Squad operates an online ordering technology platform, providing delivery, carryout, and dine-in options. Bite Squad, along with Waitr and Delivery Dudes, work to connect local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together, they are a convenient way to discover, order, and receive great food and other products from local restaurants, national chains, and grocery stores. As of December 31, Bite Squad and its other delivery services operate in approximately 1,000 cities in the U.S.

