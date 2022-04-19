Dakota Energy lawsuit continues against own members

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The lawsuits around Dakota Energy’s intent to leave East River Electric aren’t done. The cooperative still has one lawsuit in court against some of it’s own members, claiming they were looking to undermine it’s lawsuit against East River Electric.

Dakota Energy claims the 17 defendants listed in the complaint pursued an unlawful effort to amend the cooperative’s bylaws, and to convene an unlawful special meeting. According to the lawsuit, Dakota Energy states that a petition signed by about 10 percent of it’s members call for a special members meeting.

17 Dakota Energy members are listed as defendants in a lawsuit brought by the electric cooperative. (Dakota News Now)

The petition called for a resolution and three amendments at the meeting. The resolution called for Dakota Energy to dismiss it’s lawsuit against East River Electric, while the first amendment would change the bylaws to require that two-thirds of all members be in favor of changing wholesale power suppliers. Dakota Energy states that the other two amendments were non-consequential in the lawsuit.

In a statement to Dakota News Now, Dakota Energy said the proposed resolution and first amendment would violate the powers and rights reserved for Dakota Energy’s Board members, and that the group of 17 defendants should spend more time helping it’s board find solutions to lower energy rates.

We’ve asked East River to provide us with the cost to buy out of our existing, 60-year power contract because it’s unreasonable to saddle our children’s children with this one-sided agreement. If Pat [Doak] and his group spent half as much time helping our board find solutions to lower our energy rates as they do working for the high paid executives at East River and Basin [Electric], we’d all be a lot better off.

However, the defendants said the lawsuit is only a tool to prevent them from voting on the resolution and amendments as a cooperative. In a statement to Dakota News Now, the defendants say that the members want to exercise their right to vote on bylaw amendments for their cooperative, but that Dakota Energy’s Board of Directors is preventing the issues to come to a member-wide vote.

“The Members of Dakota Energy simply want to exercise their right to vote on bylaw amendments for their electric cooperative, but the Board of Directors is doing everything possible to prevent members from voting- including suing the Members who called for a Special Member Meeting to allow them to vote. Rural electric cooperatives are one of South Dakota’s greatest success stories. When corporations wouldn’t invest in building electrical infrastructure in rural South Dakota, farmers and ranchers pulled up their bootstraps and did it on their own by forming cooperatives. Those cooperatives built the infrastructure that has powered rural South Dakota for generations and they are still going strong today. Additionally, South Dakota’s distribution, transmission and generation cooperatives are state-of-the-art utilities. The diversity of facilities, members and landscape served by electric cooperatives in our state has prompted them to invest hundreds of millions in SCADA systems, automated metering infrastructure, communications infrastructure, line construction and maintenance equipment, as well as modern and efficient generation facilities located in our state and region. Coops are a part of our state’s rich heritage, they are in it for the long haul, provide some of the lowest rates in the nation, and will continue to provide reliable and affordable power. They are worth fighting to preserve.”

