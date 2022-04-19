Avera Medical Minute
Garrett Raboin is excited to be Augustana’s first-ever hockey coach

New Vikings coach gets to build the program from scratch
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Today was an exciting day if you’re a hockey fan in this neck of the woods. Garrett Raboin was introduced as Augustana’s first-ever hockey coach.

Even though this will be the first time he’s been a head coach, he learned from one of the best at both St. Cloud and Minnesota under Bob Motzko who ironically started the Stampede from scratch decades ago. To say that he’s excited to build a program from the very beginning is an understatement. And he was the guy all along that Augie wanted, so everyone is pumped.

RABOIN:”To build a program, you hire your own staff, you develop and recruit your culture, build a rink. That in itself is awesome, that’s exciting. But since I’ve been down here, being around these people, I’m gaining excitement from them because this is something they’ve been dying to have and we really can’t wait to deliver to them.”

Garrett and his family are excited to call Sioux Falls home and he can’t wait to get to work. The most important part of this next year will be recruiting his team. But Garrett feels it will be a big advantage having the rink on campus and with all the other facilities that Augustana has to offer.

And he will be leaning on his mentor Bob Motzko for advice along the way...

