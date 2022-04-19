I-Team Report: Sioux Falls VA Hospital Director Lisa Simoneau longer with the health care facility

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sources have confirmed to Dakota News Now I-Team reporter Beth Warden that Sioux Falls VA hospital director Lisa Simoneau has been removed from the position.

(KSFY)

We’re told Sioux Falls VA Health Care Chief of Staff, Timothy L Pendergrass, MD, has been named as interim director.

The changes come on the heels of allegations of a lack of leadership and a hostile work environment at the helm of director Simoneau.

On April 8th, Senator Mike Rounds announced he was stepping in and sent a letter to the National Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs stating he has lost faith in the VA’s ability to reconcile issues.

“We’ve expressed our concern of what’s going on in Sioux Falls regarding the treatment of Veterans, their inability to get care in the community,” said Rounds.

One of the major concerns was the Care in the Community program, allowing veterans to request receiving medical appointments and treatment from providers outside the VA system.

A call center at the Sioux Falls set up to book those appointments for veterans was experiencing serious delays, which was frustrating to both Doctors and veterans alike.

Insiders at the VA tell the Dakota News Now I-Team about retaliation experienced when they advocate for a veteran or voice their concerns. Call center employees report going against protocol to book an appointment for a seriously ill patient, rather than putting the paper aside and taking another incoming call. Rounds says whistleblowers need protection.

“We’re not going to rest until we ensure that they’re protected and if somebody does come to my office with a concern that there will not be retribution by their supervisors,” said Rounds.

