Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

I-Team Report: Sioux Falls VA Hospital Director Lisa Simoneau longer with the health care facility

(Dakota news now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sources have confirmed to Dakota News Now I-Team reporter Beth Warden that Sioux Falls VA hospital director Lisa Simoneau has been removed from the position.

(KSFY)

We’re told Sioux Falls VA Health Care Chief of Staff, Timothy L Pendergrass, MD, has been named as interim director.

The changes come on the heels of allegations of a lack of leadership and a hostile work environment at the helm of director Simoneau.

VA departments and clinics targeted for closure include Sioux Falls VA Emergency Room

On April 8th, Senator Mike Rounds announced he was stepping in and sent a letter to the National Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs stating he has lost faith in the VA’s ability to reconcile issues.

“We’ve expressed our concern of what’s going on in Sioux Falls regarding the treatment of Veterans, their inability to get care in the community,” said Rounds.

One of the major concerns was the Care in the Community program, allowing veterans to request receiving medical appointments and treatment from providers outside the VA system.  

A call center at the Sioux Falls set up to book those appointments for veterans was experiencing serious delays, which was frustrating to both Doctors and veterans alike.

Insiders at the VA tell the Dakota News Now I-Team about retaliation experienced when they advocate for a veteran or voice their concerns. Call center employees report going against protocol to book an appointment for a seriously ill patient, rather than putting the paper aside and taking another incoming call. Rounds says whistleblowers need protection.

“We’re not going to rest until we ensure that they’re protected and if somebody does come to my office with a concern that there will not be retribution by their supervisors,” said Rounds.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kay Fittie was found dead in Spencer, South Dakota on April 16, 2022. She was last seen on...
Body of missing Sioux Falls woman found
60-year-old Kay Flittie was found dead in Spence today. She had last been seen on April 5th. ...
Search party helps recover body of missing South Dakota woman
Police arrest a Fort Wayne man Monday morning in New Orleans.
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reports a juvenile suffered a gunshot wound to the head
11-year-old killed in rollover accident near Garretson.
11-year-old killed in rollover accident near Garretson
Some scientists are saying you should leave your shoes outside after wearing them.
Some scientists are saying to leave your shoes outside

Latest News

National Weather Service offers free severe weather training
Dakota Energy claims the 17 defendants listed in the complaint pursued an unlawful effort to...
Dakota Energy lawsuit continues against own members
Dakota Energy lawsuit continues against own members
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls to spend $1.4M in COVID relief grant on low-income housing and repairs