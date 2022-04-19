Avera Medical Minute
Local travelers react to CDC mask mandate being lifted

A man checks in for his flight at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport Tuesday, April 19, 2022.
A man checks in for his flight at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport Tuesday, April 19, 2022.(Dakota News Now)
By Scott Engen
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Air travelers no longer are required to wear masks.

The move comes after a federal judge in Florida struck down the CDC’s mask mandate for travelers Monday.

So, Dakota News Now sent a reporter to the Sioux Falls Regional Airport to speak with local travelers about the recent ruling.

Most people at FSD weren’t wearing a mask, including employees. And, those Dakota New Now spoke with are glad to see the mandate gone.

“I was very happy, very happy,” Glenn Newmiller said when asked what his thoughts were when he heard the mask mandate had been lifted. Newmiller is traveling to the Philippines.

Shelby Haydu, who is traveling back home to Connecticut after visiting family in South Dakota for Easter, feels the same way.

“My grandmother was watching the news last night and she said, ‘Shelby, the mask mandate is gone, you don’t have to wear one on the plane tomorrow,’ and all I could think of was, thank God it’s done. We’re done. This is like the final hurdle!” Haydu said.

Haydu adds, she believes, that the divisiveness surrounding the topic will ease.

“The fact that I don’t have to worry about, is it on? Is it in the correct place? Is someone going to yell at me because I slipped it down to take a drink and didn’t put it up fast enough? I think people are going to be a little nicer now, or at least that’s what I’m hoping,” Haydu said.

Lyft and Uber have also updated their mask policy. Both ride-sharing services say masks are no longer required for drivers or riders.

“It’s going to be a lot easier for business owners, for people driving the machines, I think the violence on the planes is going to cool down a little bit, I know we’ve all seen those shocking videos of people losing their temper,” Haydu said.

Now, it’s important to note that just because the federal mandate is no longer in place, that doesn’t mean each airline has to follow suit.

So, check with your airline before arriving at the airport.

In addition, the CDC still recommends wearing a mask when traveling publicly.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

