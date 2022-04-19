Avera Medical Minute
National Weather Service offers free severe weather training

By Baylee Peterson
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -As we’re heading into the season of severe weather, the national weather service alongside emergency management offices in the area are teaming up to provide free severe weather training that is completely open to the public.

Severe weather influences all of us whether, that be rain during an event or severe tornado warnings. Now, you can attend a free training to show you what to look for in the upcoming months regarding severe weather.

Todd Heitkamp, meteorologist for the national weather service in Sioux Falls points out that sever weather impacts everyone as seen in past years.

“Anytime you’re at home you need to be aware of the weather, whether it be winter or summer. We saw that it was September a few years ago when the tornadoes hit Sioux Falls. People always thought tornadoes were not going to hit Sioux Falls because something protects the city from tornadoes which is absolutely false,” said Todd Heitkamp, meteorologist for the national weather service in Sioux Falls.

Regan Smith, Emergency manager for the city of Sioux Falls says this is a large reason they have made the training free to the public.

“Years ago, we started inviting the general public because they were really interested in severe weather. We’ve expanded it so they can know what to look for when they are active,” said Regan Smith, Emergency manager for the city of Sioux Falls.

He says this can be especially helpful in the next couple of months with many activities taking place outdoors.

“It’s a good time for people to be weather aware, to know that weather can happen as they’re starting to get out and about and starting to travel and camp, as well as a lot of athletic stuff outside,” said Smith.

This means preparing for anything

“We do have server weather here, lately in the past couple of years it’s been more in the fall than it has in the summer, but in the past couple of weeks we’ve seen that here again. So, we need to be aware of that and bring ourselves and our family members up to the latest things that we can do to protect us,” said Heitkamp.

The training will take place April 19th, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Washington Pavilion and no pre-registration is required.

