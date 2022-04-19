Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Police: Body of missing Wakpala man has been found

Clyde Oswald was last seen on Lake Oahe Jan. 27, 2022.
Clyde Oswald was last seen on Lake Oahe Jan. 27, 2022.(Dakota News Now)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man from Wakpala was last seen ice fishing on Lake Oahe near Mobridge on January 27.

A driving company initially led the search for 70-year-old Clyde Oswald in January. Officials had suspected he was below the ice since his car was also missing and it did not appear as if he drove off the ice. The divers’ search had to be stalled until the ice on Lake Oahe mealed.

Corson County Sheriff Alan Dale says after the ice thawed, divers went down to multiple locations and ultimately found Oswald’s pickup truck with his body inside almost three months later, on Monday, April 18.

The Corson County Sheriff’s Office would like to send thanks to all the agencies and volunteers who assisted in the search:

· Mobridge Fire Department

· South Dakota Highway Patrol Air Wing

· Standing Rock Game & Fish

· South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks

· Bureau of Indian Affairs Police Department

· South Dakota Highway Patrol

· Civil Air Patrol

· Central Divers, LLC

· Pierre Fire & Rescue

· Pennington County/Rapid City Search & Rescue

· Brown County Search & Rescue

· Codington County Search & Rescue

· Walworth County Office of Emergency Management

· Corson County Office of Emergency Management

· South Dakota Office of Emergency Management

· Carlson Services

· Standing Rock Water Resources

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrest a Fort Wayne man Monday morning in New Orleans.
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reports a juvenile suffered a gunshot wound to the head
Rylee Chavez, young guitarist from Arlington, South Dakota, is getting a chance to showcase his...
Young South Dakota guitarist looking to make it big
Police: 8 and 11-year-old boys hit with Orbeez pellets
Anyone with information regarding a break-in near Redwood Falls, where multiple hand tools were...
Police: Gunshots heard in two different Sioux Falls locations Saturday night
Kay Fittie was found dead in Spencer, South Dakota on April 16, 2022. She was last seen on...
Body of missing Sioux Falls woman found

Latest News

File
Sioux Falls to launch grant program to increase healthy food access
Alan H. Turner II
Sioux Empire United Way announces new CEO
Tuesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Another windy day
Avera Medical Minute: Relief from carpal tunnel through surgery
Avera Medical Minute: Relief from carpal tunnel through surgery