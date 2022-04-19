Police: Body of missing Wakpala man has been found

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man from Wakpala was last seen ice fishing on Lake Oahe near Mobridge on January 27.

A driving company initially led the search for 70-year-old Clyde Oswald in January. Officials had suspected he was below the ice since his car was also missing and it did not appear as if he drove off the ice. The divers’ search had to be stalled until the ice on Lake Oahe mealed.

Corson County Sheriff Alan Dale says after the ice thawed, divers went down to multiple locations and ultimately found Oswald’s pickup truck with his body inside almost three months later, on Monday, April 18.

The Corson County Sheriff’s Office would like to send thanks to all the agencies and volunteers who assisted in the search:

· Mobridge Fire Department

· South Dakota Highway Patrol Air Wing

· Standing Rock Game & Fish

· South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks

· Bureau of Indian Affairs Police Department

· South Dakota Highway Patrol

· Civil Air Patrol

· Central Divers, LLC

· Pierre Fire & Rescue

· Pennington County/Rapid City Search & Rescue

· Brown County Search & Rescue

· Codington County Search & Rescue

· Walworth County Office of Emergency Management

· Corson County Office of Emergency Management

· South Dakota Office of Emergency Management

· Carlson Services

· Standing Rock Water Resources

