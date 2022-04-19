Sioux Empire United Way announces new CEO

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Empire United Way introduces its newest Chief Executive Officer.

The company has named Alan H. Turner II as Chief Executive Officer. An experienced non-profit leader, Turner will join the organization on May 2 to work alongside current President Jay Powell until his retirement on May 31.

“I am thrilled to be joining a United Way organization that is a leader in the national system,” said Turner. “United Ways have a special responsibility to identify and meet the need in their community. From what I can tell, Sioux Empire United Way has a strong, innovative history of bringing new programs to the community and maintains a successful united fundraising campaign.”

According to a press release, Turner’s non-profit leadership experience includes positions as Regional CEO of American Red Cross Western New York and CEO of United Ways in Central Florida, Southwest Alabama, and West Tennessee. He most recently served as a Senior Account Manager for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors of Sioux Empire United Way, we are eager to welcome Alan to our organization and our community,” said the Board of Directors Chair, Brenda Kibbe. “Alan’s wealth of experience from United Ways in communities similar to our size will ensure he is ready to run on day one. We also thank Jay for his strong leadership of this organization for the past 23 years. Jay has built an incredible team and positioned the organization to continue to meet the community’s needs for the next two decades.”

Turner is a native of upstate New York. He enjoys touring historical locations and is a novice genealogist. He has recently moved to Sioux Falls with his wife Stephanie and their two children.

Authorities say as CEO, Turners’ responsibilities will include providing organizational strategic direction, leadership in community impact and resource development, board engagement, and financial and operational oversight. Sioux Empire United Way currently funds 40 local non-profit organizations through an annual fundraising campaign of $10 million. The organization is supported by more than 700 local businesses and 21,000 individual givers.

