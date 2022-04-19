Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sioux Empire United Way announces new CEO

Alan H. Turner II
Alan H. Turner II(Sioux Empire United Way)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Empire United Way introduces its newest Chief Executive Officer.

The company has named Alan H. Turner II as Chief Executive Officer. An experienced non-profit leader, Turner will join the organization on May 2 to work alongside current President Jay Powell until his retirement on May 31.

“I am thrilled to be joining a United Way organization that is a leader in the national system,” said Turner. “United Ways have a special responsibility to identify and meet the need in their community. From what I can tell, Sioux Empire United Way has a strong, innovative history of bringing new programs to the community and maintains a successful united fundraising campaign.”

According to a press release, Turner’s non-profit leadership experience includes positions as Regional CEO of American Red Cross Western New York and CEO of United Ways in Central Florida, Southwest Alabama, and West Tennessee. He most recently served as a Senior Account Manager for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors of Sioux Empire United Way, we are eager to welcome Alan to our organization and our community,” said the Board of Directors Chair, Brenda Kibbe. “Alan’s wealth of experience from United Ways in communities similar to our size will ensure he is ready to run on day one. We also thank Jay for his strong leadership of this organization for the past 23 years. Jay has built an incredible team and positioned the organization to continue to meet the community’s needs for the next two decades.”

Turner is a native of upstate New York. He enjoys touring historical locations and is a novice genealogist. He has recently moved to Sioux Falls with his wife Stephanie and their two children.

Authorities say as CEO, Turners’ responsibilities will include providing organizational strategic direction, leadership in community impact and resource development, board engagement, and financial and operational oversight. Sioux Empire United Way currently funds 40 local non-profit organizations through an annual fundraising campaign of $10 million. The organization is supported by more than 700 local businesses and 21,000 individual givers.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrest a Fort Wayne man Monday morning in New Orleans.
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reports a juvenile suffered a gunshot wound to the head
Rylee Chavez, young guitarist from Arlington, South Dakota, is getting a chance to showcase his...
Young South Dakota guitarist looking to make it big
Police: 8 and 11-year-old boys hit with Orbeez pellets
Anyone with information regarding a break-in near Redwood Falls, where multiple hand tools were...
Police: Gunshots heard in two different Sioux Falls locations Saturday night
Kay Fittie was found dead in Spencer, South Dakota on April 16, 2022. She was last seen on...
Body of missing Sioux Falls woman found

Latest News

File
Sioux Falls to launch grant program to increase healthy food access
Clyde Oswald was last seen on Lake Oahe Jan. 27, 2022.
Police: Body of missing Wakpala man has been found
Tuesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Another windy day
Avera Medical Minute: Relief from carpal tunnel through surgery
Avera Medical Minute: Relief from carpal tunnel through surgery