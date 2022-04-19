Sioux Falls to launch grant program to increase healthy food access

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls city leaders have announced a plan aimed at increasing access to healthy food and beverages across the community.

Officials announced the Eat Well, Sioux Falls program Tuesday morning. It will offer a one-time monetary award of up to $400,000 to incentivize interventions that increase access to healthy food options in specified food access priority areas.

The plan still needs approval from the Sioux Falls City Council, which is set to vote on the proposal’s second reading Tuesday night.

“The challenges around food insecurity in Sioux Falls have grown in recent years, and now with the challenges of today’s economy, many families are also feeling the financial strain of putting food on the table,” Mayor Paul TenHaken said. “Improving access to healthy food options is a key strategy in addressing food insecurity in Sioux Falls.”

Officials say the Eat Well, Sioux Falls grant program will target eight census tracts identified as low income and low food access areas, using U.S. Department of Agriculture criteria. The program encourages for-profit, nonprofit, or cooperative entities to establish a grocery store or implement an innovative program to improve healthy food access in a sustainable and equitable manner.

Grant funds may be used in a variety of ways, including for startup and working capital; acquisition of furniture, fixtures, and equipment; and operating costs. City officials say funds cannot be used for businesses with alcohol or tobacco retail sales as the primary source of revenue, for political activities, or for projects that are restaurants, cafes, or other prepared food businesses.

To learn more, or to apply for the program, visit the city’s website.

Map highlighting different areas of Sioux Falls in need of improved access to healthy food, based on census data. (City of Sioux Falls)

