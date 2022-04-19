Sioux Falls to spend $1.4M in COVID relief grant on low-income housing and repairs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Inflation has made our daily lives more expensive. For some, that leaves little or nothing to spend on the place in which they live.

But if you’re a homeowner in Sioux Falls and your house or sidewalk needs repair, you may qualify for the city’s brand new Safety and Home Grant program. It started last week after the city finance department decided to allocate the $1.4 million it received from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 — better known as the Covid-19 Relief Act — to housing and sidewalks.

Up to $5,000 is available for single-family households that earn 65 percent or less of the city’s median income. In Sioux Falls, that’s a little over $53,000 for a family of four, and there is one neighborhood in Sioux Falls the city’s assistant director for planning and development continued to bring up on Monday in an interview with Dakota News Now.

“We have a long history of re-investing in central Sioux Falls,” Kevin Smith said. “Typically, those re-investments have been through the city’s low-interest and zero-interest loan program, but we haven’t had access to this kind of funding for this kind of identified need.”

The new grants could go to repair or replace roofs, windows, doors, stoops, and stairs, and also to new paint, and that’s just for the outside of a house.

Indoors, the money could go to faulty plumbing, electrical work, insulation, winterization, handicapped accessibility, and new or repaired heating and air conditioning systems.

In a rapidly growing city that is now struggling to build new houses fast enough — and affordable enough — for more new residents, the re-investment and revitalization of housing and infrastructure of older neighborhoods should not be lost, said the city’s assistant director for planning and development.

“Sometimes, I think there’s a tipping point where we get out of balance in terms of investing in growth,” Kevin Smith said. “Well, we also know we need to continually invest in what we already own.”

Neighborhood beauty is one benefit of the grant, but safety is as much the incentive from the city, both inside the house and outside.

Sidewalk and driveway repair are also covered in the grants. And needed. The city has sent over 2,600 letters to homeowners notifying them they have sidewalks that are trip hazards.

“We’re trying to help make (Sioux Falls) more walkable and more pedestrian-friendly,” said Mike Heiberger, the principal engineer for the city. ”The last thing we want is for someone to get hurt on sidewalks.”

Homeowners are responsible for maintaining their sidewalks and could be sued if someone is injured on them, meaning this grant could prevent a spendy lawsuit directed at someone who could afford neither the legal nor repair costs.

“The average cost for a sidewalk panel is $300,” Heiberger said. “So, if you take 10 panels along somebody’s sidewalk, that’s $3,000, so that’s a lot of money out of some of our less fortunate that are out there.”

Another potential expense Smith said the grant could fend off is code violation fines, which range from $100 to $300 depending on how many times the homeowner has been fined.

“We don’t want to have homeowners get to a point where they can’t make repairs,” Smith said. “The more we can invest in preventative maintenance, the better it is for the community.”

To get the grant, your property must go through a full inspection by the city. In that inspection, the homeowner will learn if codes are violated but will not be fined.

“It’s essentially there to have one of our inspectors work with the homeowner to make sure that the house is investible,” Smith said. “So, we just want to make sure that if you’re looking at making improvements to something like a new water heater, that we are also there to path you through there, so it’s almost there really as a benefit of the homeowner.”

Neither mobile homes nor rental properties are eligible, and you cannot make these repairs with the intent to re-sell your home.

“The funds are really intended for individuals who also want to stay in their homes,” Smith said. “They’re homeowners. They fall under the income guidelines. They haven’t had access to funding to make some of the improvements.”

Smith admitted the city could not monitor what a homeowner does with the property after the grant would be received and repairs would be done.

“We’re hopeful that folks would be up-front and honest about the use of the funds when they’re making the re-investment on their property,” Smith said, “but what happens a year from now — my crystal ball doesn’t go out that far.”

Property owners will be responsible to solicit a minimum of two bids from area contractors. After soliciting the bids, the homeowner will work with the housing department and select the contractor for the project.

As of midday Monday, Smith did not know if any contractors had been contacted by the city, and he didn’t know what their workload is like this year.

“But if it’s anywhere near what it was like last fall, we’re encouraging to get those contractors notified, get quotes as soon as you can, because they’re probably backed up for a few months. So, even if you’re going to make the repairs this fall, I’d say start early just so you’ll be in line.”

“We’re hopeful there’s enough contractors out there to do the work,” Smith said. “We’ve had pretty good success with them locally over the last seven years with the home improvement project that we have.”

Smith was speaking of the city’s zero-interest home loan program, which he said is something that can be used if the $5,000 safety and housing grant can’t cover all the costs of what is needed by the homeowner.

The city has to spend all of this one point four million dollars by the end of 2024, so it is hoping a lot of people apply for the grant. And that $5,000 amount might fluctuate.

“If there’s a need to expand anything else or take a look at the program, we’ll do that this fall,” Smith said. “But since (the program) is so brand new, we really have to gauge the interest out there.”

As of midday Monday, only 30 applications had been submitted. Smith said the city tried to make the online portal as easy to use as possible, but some are not attaching the documentation needed.

If you think you might qualify, the information on eligibility, and the application, can be found at http://siouxfalls.org/housing-grant.

