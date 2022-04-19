Avera Medical Minute
Sjerven and Reeve talk about Hannah playing for her hometown team, the Minnesota Lynx

She’s taking the same approach to this as she did the NCAA Tournament
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Practice started for real for Hannah Sjerven in the WNBA yesterday and she told me this morning she’s learning a lot and having fun.

While the odds of a 3rd-round draft pick making the roster aren’t the best, she brings a hard-nosed Midwestern determination to the floor no matter where she’s playing and that’s why she got drafted.

Hannah played great in the NCAA tournament against players picked much higher. But what about the fact that this was her team as a kid growing up?

Hannah Sjerven, former USD Coyote says, ”I carry the same philosophy I did when I was playing in the NCAA Tournament. It’s just basketball, although it is exciting to be here and to be playing with these players. But at the end of the day it’s just basketball and it’s fun.”

Lynx Head Coach Cheryl Reeve says, ”Like she said, oh my goodness I’m now standing on the court and being coached by and you know these people are all personalities that she watched as a young person. So yeah I think there’s an added excitement. I don’t think necessarily pressure because once you start playing and once you miss a shot or you get your shot blocked, then it gets serious. And I think she got to a certain point where she probably wasn’t even thinking about that.”

Hannah is hoping to make a big enough impression to make the roster. She was one of two Lynx draft picks in the 2nd and 3rd rounds. She was the 28th played selected overall and first from USD. Two Jackrabbits have been picked in the past, Macy Miller and Megan Vogel.

