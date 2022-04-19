Avera Medical Minute
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Driven student at Webster Area High School

Scholar of the Week: Webster Area's Paige Williams
By Erik Thorstenson
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Paige Williams is a 3.89 student at Webster Area High School. And she has her favorite subjects.

“It’s been really good. I really like doing the math, and I like a lot of the science courses,” said Paige.

“She is just such a driven student. She is really focused on what she is wanting to do,” said Webster E-Mentor Tammy Block.

Paige also stays busy outside of the classroom at well.

“I am in National Honor Society. I’m doing golf this year, and I just finished my last year of Girls Scouts and 4H,” said Paige.

She has a plan for college and what she wants to study.

I’m going to go to Mitchell Tech for their their radiologic technology.”

Paige’s interest in the field increased after spending time at the hospital in Scotland.

“My grandma actually helped me. She got me a place where I can go job shadow to see if i actually want to do it. I was there for a week in the summer, and it was so much fun. I had a lot of fun,” said Paige.

She’s a star senior, who will be missed.

“She’s such a genuine person. She’s fun to be around, and she’s really a positive student in our student body,” said Block.

