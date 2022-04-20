2022 South Dakota Workforce Education Grant recipients announced

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nine South Dakota Workforce Education Grants, totaling $1,418,942 have been awarded to South Dakota public school districts.

In 2013, the South Dakota Legislature established the Workforce Education Fund. Part of that fund was designated to provide grants for career and technical education programs in secondary schools. Additional grants were awarded this year because the program is being supplemented with $360,042 in federal dollars available to the Department of Education through the American Rescue Plan, according to a press release.

“Career and technical education provides young people hands-on learning opportunities and helps them connect their classroom experience to their options for education and careers after graduation,” said Secretary of Education, Tiffany Sanderson. “I commend these districts and their industry partners for offering cutting-edge programs in our middle and high schools.”

Officials say the purpose of the grant program is to make transformative changes in career and technical education programs offered in middle and high schools. High-quality CTE programs give students the knowledge, skills, and experiences to be prepared for postsecondary education and the workforce. Partnerships between secondary education, postsecondary education, and business and industry lay the foundation for modern CTE programs.

Recipient Project Award Amount Belle Fourche Shool District Purchase heavy equipment simulators to enhance Architecture and Construction and Ag, Food, and Natural Resources programs $ 98,575 Bon Homme School District Construction of a CTE lab to expand current space $ 225,000 Bridgewater-Emery School District Construction of a new CTE building $ 225,000 Brookings School District Purchase equipment to enhance the Health Sciences program $ 150,000 Canistota School District Update and remodel the Hospitality program, teacher training $ 40,400 Florence School District Construction of a new building to expand STEM and Ag, Food, and Natural Resources programs $ 225,000 Mitchell School District Purchase equipment to expand the Architecture and Construction program $ 111,467 Spearfish School District Construction of a new CTE building $ 225,000 Tea Area School District Build greenhouse and start Ag, Food, and Natural Resources program $ 118,500

