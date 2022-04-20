Avera Medical Minute
2022 South Dakota Workforce Education Grant recipients announced

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nine South Dakota Workforce Education Grants, totaling $1,418,942 have been awarded to South Dakota public school districts.

In 2013, the South Dakota Legislature established the Workforce Education Fund. Part of that fund was designated to provide grants for career and technical education programs in secondary schools. Additional grants were awarded this year because the program is being supplemented with $360,042 in federal dollars available to the Department of Education through the American Rescue Plan, according to a press release.

“Career and technical education provides young people hands-on learning opportunities and helps them connect their classroom experience to their options for education and careers after graduation,” said Secretary of Education, Tiffany Sanderson. “I commend these districts and their industry partners for offering cutting-edge programs in our middle and high schools.”

Officials say the purpose of the grant program is to make transformative changes in career and technical education programs offered in middle and high schools. High-quality CTE programs give students the knowledge, skills, and experiences to be prepared for postsecondary education and the workforce. Partnerships between secondary education, postsecondary education, and business and industry lay the foundation for modern CTE programs.

RecipientProjectAward Amount
Belle Fourche Shool DistrictPurchase heavy equipment simulators to enhance Architecture and Construction and Ag, Food, and Natural Resources programs$ 98,575
Bon Homme School DistrictConstruction of a CTE lab to expand current space$ 225,000
Bridgewater-Emery School DistrictConstruction of a new CTE building$ 225,000
Brookings School DistrictPurchase equipment to enhance the Health Sciences program$ 150,000
Canistota School DistrictUpdate and remodel the Hospitality program, teacher training$ 40,400
Florence School DistrictConstruction of a new building to expand STEM and Ag, Food, and Natural Resources programs$ 225,000
Mitchell School DistrictPurchase equipment to expand the Architecture and Construction program$ 111,467
Spearfish School DistrictConstruction of a new CTE building$ 225,000
Tea Area School DistrictBuild greenhouse and start Ag, Food, and Natural Resources program$ 118,500

