3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota; Active cases remain flat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota health officials say the state saw a slight uptick in new coronavirus cases reported over the past week, though the state’s active cases remained relatively flat.

The Department of Health says South Dakota saw 167 new COVID-19 cases in its latest weekly report, compared to 124 last week. However, active cases fell slightly to 412.

Officials also confirmed three new coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 2,901. One of the victims was in their 50s, another in their 60s, and the other was in their 70s.

The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 also declined slightly, falling by nine to 38. Coronavirus patients occupy under 2% of the state’s hospital beds.

Wednesday’s report includes case data from the past seven days. The Department of Health shifted from daily reporting to weekly reporting last month due to declining case numbers.

While South Dakota’s case numbers remain relatively stable, many areas of the U.S. are seeing a rise fueled by the BA.2 variant, officials say. Northeastern states are being particularly hard hit, with some states reporting cases doubling over the past two weeks.

