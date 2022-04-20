Avera Medical Minute
79th Annual El Riad Shrine Circus returns

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The El Riad Shrine Circus returns following a two-year hiatus. Acrobats, elephants, and other activities will be present for the 79th edition of the circus. It begins Thursday, April 21 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center, and goes through Sunday, April 24. Tickets are $12 for adults, but kids 12 and under can get in free with a coupon.

