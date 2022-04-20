79th Annual El Riad Shrine Circus returns

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The El Riad Shrine Circus returns following a two-year hiatus. Acrobats, elephants, and other activities will be present for the 79th edition of the circus. It begins Thursday, April 21 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center, and goes through Sunday, April 24. Tickets are $12 for adults, but kids 12 and under can get in free with a coupon.

