Authorities identify victim killed in crash near Lennox

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials have released the name of the Worthing man who died from his injuries following a two-vehicle crash in southeast South Dakota.

Sixty-six-year-old Bruce Hartman died in Friday’s crash southeast of Lennox, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Troopers say an SUV was driving east on Highway 44 when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with a pickup. Hartman, who was driving the pickup, was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital. He died from his injuries on Sunday.

The 44-year-old Worthing man driving the SUV was hospitalized with minor injuries. Authorities say charges are pending against him.

