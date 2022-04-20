Autopsy shows no foul play in missing Sioux Falls woman’s death

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The autopsy of 60-year-old Kay Flittie, who was found dead in Spencer on Saturday, shows no foul play.

Flittie was last seen at 7 p.m. on April 5 walking on the shoulder of Interstate 90 near mile marker 352. She was driving from Sioux Falls to Arkansas to visit a relative but never arrived at her destination. Reports say witnesses saw her walking on the side of the road, looking confused the day she went missing.

120 volunteers, along with search and rescue teams, showed up at Spencer Fuel Mart to help search for the missing woman. Flittie’s body was found by the search team on Saturday, April 16.

The Hanson County Sheriff’s Office says an autopsy was performed in Rapid City on Monday showing Flittie died of hypothermia.

There is no further information at this time.

