Avera nurses picket over concerns of understaffing

MARSHALL, MN (Dakota News Now) - Several dozen nurses and supporters picketed outside of Avera’s Regional Medical Center in Marshall, Minnesota Tuesday afternoon. This comes as the Minnesota Nurses Association and Avera Health have been negotiating for months on a new contract, as staff say they’re overworked and running out of patience.

Many dressed in red lined South Bruce Street outside of Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center. For many nurses on the picket, they’ve weathered wave after wave of COVID-19 during the pandemic. But they still say they’re overworked, and can’t keep good staff because of it.

“We have lost a lot of nursing staff. A lot because the company that we work for doesn’t want to give us a fair contract. But they don’t want to honor the contracts that we have with them.” said Avera Marshall RN Amy Dawn.

The nurses are a part of the Minnesota Nurses Association, the state’s union for nursing. They’ve been negotiating with Avera Health for six months on a new contract, calling for better wages, health insurance comparable to what other Avera employees receive, and better scheduling practices.

“Listening to some of their issues individually, a lot of it is work-life balance. And I’ll tell you, as more and more hospitals get taken over by what I would call corporate healthcare, they want to treat our nurses and our patients like they’re on some assembly line.” said Minnesota Nurses Association President Mary Turner.

But even as talks have gone on, both sides still haven’t reached an agreement on a new contract. All the while, those concerns of understaffing and burnout have only gotten worse.

“We have too many patients and not enough nurses to take care of them. So we really need that support from our management and our supervisors. And right now, we’re in a crisis where we are losing our managers as well.” said Dawn.

The nurses are calling for Avera Health to step up and meet them at the table, to try and hammer out a deal that will benefit both parties.

“So they need to get the staffing levels up, they need to honor their contracts. Because if you honor what’s in the contract, you’re going to have happy nurses. A happy nurse is a happy patient.” said Turner.

Dawn said at the end of all this, it’s the patients in their community that get hurt the most by this ongoing dispute. She said they hope to reach an agreement with Avera Health as soon as possible, so that they can get back to focusing on giving the best care possible.

In response to the picket Tuesday afternoon, Avera Health sent a statement to Dakota News Now, outlining their priorities for the nurses at Avera Marshall and their desire to get a deal reached soon as well.

“We respect our MNA-represented employees’ right to speak out on issues of importance to them. We are committed to a good-faith and collaborative relationship with the Minnesota Nurses Association. We continue to make progress in contract discussions and we remain hopeful that a new contract is within reach. There are two key points on which we and the MNA agree. First, our nurses are an essential and valued part of the team of medical professionals who provide our patients and their families with the best possible care. Second, our nurses deserve a fair and respectful contract that reflects the value of their contribution to our mission of service to our community. We feel our discussions have reflected that. Over the last year, we have made meaningful progress in working together to improve our workplace culture through mutual listening and respect and a focus on living out the Avera mission in our work each day. We place a high priority on continuing this important work. We care about the health and well-being of all of our patients and staff, and focus on supporting each other as we work together to serve the needs of our region.”

