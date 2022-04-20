Battle of Tigers in HS Baseball in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Tigers were going to win Tuesday night in a baseball doubleheader in Harrisburg. But they were also going to go home unhappy as the home team hosted the Huron Tigers. Actually both teams won a game, so all was good.

Harrisburg got a brilliant effort on the mound in game one from Maddox Plack in an 8-0 win. He struck out the side when Huron had a rally started with the game still in doubt. And Tyman Long blasted a long solo HR in the win.

Huron came back to win the nightcap 6-5 and gain the split.

