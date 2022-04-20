Bertram is Mount Marty’s new women’s basketball coach

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Allan Bertram, longtime South Dakota high school basketball coach and founder of Sacred Hoops Basketball Academy, has been named Mount Marty University’s new head women’s basketball coach. After 19 years coaching boy’s and girl’s high school basketball, Bertram says he’s most excited to “help mold and build these young women into not only better basketball players but more importantly strong leaders for our society.”

Bertram won 254 games in his 17 years as boys head coach at Andes Central, Todd County and Chamberlain and two years as girl’s head coach at Rapid City Central. In 12 seasons, he led the Chamberlain Cubs to four South Dakota Class A state tournament appearances, five district titles, four region championships and six conference crowns. He is the all-time winningest coach in Chamberlain history. Bertram’s two years at Rapid City Central proved his ability to bring excitement and new energy back to the program with two trips to the State AA Tournament and taking the record for Best Regular Season in school history.

”While his coaching career is very impressive,” Andy Bernatow, interim athletic director for MMU, said. “We’re equally impressed with Coach Bertram’s servant leadership with young athletes through the Sacred Hoops program.” In 2018, Bertram founded Sacred Hoops Basketball Academy with longtime Red Cloud coach, Matt Rama, and White River Athletic Director and Basketball Coach Eldon Marshall. Sacred Hoops is an Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) program that aims to give basketball opportunities to athletes regardless of where they live and has become one of the largest basketball programs in South Dakota with over 700 athletes playing summer basketball.”My role as the owner and director of Sacred Hoops has allowed me to work with and help develop thousands of athletes across South Dakota and the Upper Midwest,” Bertram said. “It has also given me the opportunity to meet so many outstanding parents and coaches across the area that will help strengthen the connection to Mount Marty University.”

Bertram follows Todd Schlimgen (2018-2022) as head coach of the Lancers. Schlimgen joined the MMU women’s basketball staff under his father. Schlimgen announced his resignation as head coach earlier this year and continues his 13-year career at MMU as coach for women’s golf and the director of Career Services and student support adviser. Schlimgen had been overseeing the women’s basketball program until a new coach was hired.

“Being a Lancer is an opportunity to help grow people through service and an opportunity to be part of an institution that values so many of the great values and morals that are needed to be the best version of yourself daily,” Bertram said. “I am excited to continue to provide so many regional women’s basketball players an opportunity to play the game they love while obtaining a great degree at such an amazing university.”Bernatow said that MMU looks forward to welcoming such a well-rounded coach and person to the campus community and Yankton.

Story courtesy Mount Marty Athletics

