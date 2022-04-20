BHSU students display more than 100 pieces of art at the Dahl Arts Center

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fine Arts and Art Education seniors at Black Hills State University have the opportunity to display their visual narratives at the Dahl Arts Center.

Around 150 pieces of creative art are showcased at the downtown Rapid City location.

They feature a variety of mediums such as photography, painting, graphic design, and 3-dimensional models.

The collaboration between the art center and the university allows students to display their art off-campus.

“This enables them to be showing in the regional art center for western South Dakota. So, obviously, we have much more space and we have, these are considered our professional art galleries, and so they are showing, these college students, are showing in the same gallery as professional artists,” stated Denise DuBroy, Gallery Director and Curator at the Dahl Arts Center.

Anyone is able to view the art until May 28th.

There is no cost to the public but donations are encouraged and appreciated.

