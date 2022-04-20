Dell Rapids superintendent voices concern over law enforcement communication after ‘suspicious’ person alert

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The leader of the Dell Rapids School District is expressing frustration over what she says is a lack of communication from law enforcement after a “suspicious” person put the school on alert Tuesday.

Superintendent Summer Schultz penned two letters to parents in the district apologizing for the “lack of transparent communication” following Tuesday’s incident.

Both the Dell Rapids School District and St. Mary’s school were placed on alert Tuesday morning after authorities say a suspicious man approached an 11-year-old boy near St. Mary’s school. A short time later, a suspicious man was seen entering St. Mary’s church. The Dell Rapids School District’s school resource officer briefly put the school into a “secured perimeter,” which restricts people from entering schools.

Schultz said law enforcement officials notified the school district about the incident of a man entering the church, but did not inform them about a boy being approached. She expressed concern that she was unable to share information about the boy being approached because she was not told about it.

“Unfortunately, I was given no information about this incident and although it did not involve our district, I can assure you the information would have been shared with families,” Schultz said.

Schultz sent a second letter later Tuesday evening, reiterating that she believes both staff and families would have benefited from knowing a stranger approached a child in the community. She also said law enforcement does not consider the suspicious man to a be a threat to the school district.

“Moving forward, district administration and our law enforcement partners will collaborate to improve communication systems and ensure parents are provided with all information surrounding changes in the status of school district buildings.”

