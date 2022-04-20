Avera Medical Minute
Ethics complaints against Noem to be discussed in May

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - A board that investigates complaints against South Dakota officials is scheduled to take up a pair of ethics complaints against Gov. Kristi Noem in May.

Noem had until last Friday to respond to complaints alleging she misused state airplanes for personal use and that she improperly interfered in a state certification program for her daughter.

Neither Noem nor members of the South Dakota Government Accountability Board will say whether Noem responded by the deadline.

The board is scheduled to revisit both complaints at its May 2 meeting in Sioux Falls. Any complaints and related information would only become public if the board finds the complaints have merit and votes to hold a contested hearing.

