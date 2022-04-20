Family-owned egg farm donated a dozen eggs for every SDSU free throw at Frost Arena

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota Layers committed to donating one dozen eggs for every free throw that South Dakota State University Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams made in Frost Arena this past basketball season.

According to a press release, the company has now donated 6,480 eggs to Feeding South Dakota as the result of a partnership with SDSU.

This year, 462 free throws were made, including the WNIT games. To show their continued support in the fight against hunger, Dakota Layers increased their total donation to 540 dozen or 6,480 eggs.

“Eggs are a good source of protein and a valuable nutritional product,” said the General Manager of Dakota Layers, Jason Ramsdell. “We are proud of our continued partnership with SDSU which incorporates fun and team spirit as a way to ultimately give back to our communities across South Dakota.”

Dakota Layers is a family-owned egg farm located just outside of Flandreau, SD. In addition to the SDSU Athletics partnership donation, they are an ongoing supporter of Feeding South Dakota and have donated over 5 million eggs to the organization since 2008.

“These eggs are donated to our community members through our Mobile Distributions that take place across the state,” shared the CEO of Feeding South Dakota, Lori Dykstra. “The generosity of Dakota Layers ensures that what we can provide healthy foods to people who may not always have access to them. We are grateful for donations like this that help us in the fight to end hunger in our state.”

This donation was made to Feeding South Dakota’s Sioux Falls Distribution Center on Tuesday, April 19.

