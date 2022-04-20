Lions Club Pancake Days serving Sioux Falls for 65 years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Downtown Sioux Falls Lions Club is excited to be holding its 65th annual Pancake Days serving up pancakes, sausage, and much more to the community.

The annual Pancake Days breakfast has become a staple of Sioux Falls in the spring over the last 65 years.

“Every year we have someone come through the line who says they’ve been coming here since they were a kid and are now bringing their grandkids so it’s a great multi-generational event,” Organizer Joseph Cotton said.

Doug Schneider is one of many people to make the pancake breakfast an annual family event, coming out with his kids and now grandkids over the years.

“It’s something we have done for many many years, we know a lot of the Lions members, I think these organizations are valuable to our community and this is one of those events that pays back, we get to have good food and laugh with people and have a good time,” Schneider said.

The event not only helps people fill their stomachs as all proceeds will go to support local charities in the community.

“Our primary causes are eye-related, we have a really great glasses program where it’s a 10 dollar copay for our patients to get an eye exam and then get fitted with a pair of glasses so that’s our primary service initiative then we also work with some youth organizations, especially Macrossan Boys Ranch,” Cotton said.

Tickets for the event can be bought at the door until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday night when the Pancake Days will wrap up.

