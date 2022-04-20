Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Morning rain, afternoon sunshine

Wednesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Wednesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team(Dakota News Now)
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rain is already falling across parts of central and northern South Dakota this morning. We’ll see more rain develop and continue to move to the northeast. By lunchtime, most of the rain should be along and east of I-29 with conditions clearing quickly after that. Some parts of the region could see between a quarter and half an inch of rain, especially up north and out west. The farther southeast you go, we’ll be looking at between a tenth and a quarter of an inch of rain. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s and still a little breezy.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine Thursday and bring in some warmer temperatures! Highs will be in the 60s for most of the region. We’re tracking our next round of showers and thunderstorms on Friday. There is a chance for severe weather Friday night and into Saturday morning in southeastern South Dakota. We’ll be monitoring that closely over the next few days. Highs Friday look to be in the 60s and 70s.

On and off again showers and storms are expected on Saturday with breezy conditions. A strong cold front will move through Saturday night into Sunday knocking our highs down Sunday to the 40s north and 50s elsewhere. We’ll remain in the 50s throughout much of next week with generally dry conditions expected.

Dakota News Now weather page

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-Team Report: Sioux Falls VA Hospital Director Lisa Simoneau no longer with the health care facility
Jacob Charles Siers Mug Shot
Police: 18-year-old man faces 4th degree rape charges
Rylee Chavez, young guitarist from Arlington, South Dakota, is getting a chance to showcase his...
Young South Dakota guitarist looking to make it big
File
2 Lincoln County businesses fail alcohol compliance check
Doctors believe that inhaling just before he coughed sent the inch-long drill bit deep into Tom...
Man inhales drill bit into lung while at dentist

Latest News

TUE
Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Tuesday Night Weather Update
Avera nurses picket over concerns of understaffing
This comes as the Minnesota Nurses Association and Avera Health have been negotiating for...
Avera nurses picket over concerns of understaffing
Aberdeen was listed as one of the top small cities to start a business in, coming in at #22
Aberdeen among best small cities to start a business