Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Police: Sioux Falls man faces a second-degree robbery charge

Investigation
Investigation(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police reportedly arrested a man after he threatened a gas station clerk and stole a bottle of liquor after the clerk refused to sell him alcohol past 2 a.m.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says around 2:25 a.m. in northeast Sioux Falls, a man tried to buy alcohol from a gas station. The gas station clerk said he could not purchase the alcohol since it was past 2 a.m. The suspect then threatened to shoot the man, but he did not display a weapon. The suspect then walked out of the gas station with a bottle of liquor. The attendant was able to give a description and Clemens says the clerk may have even taken a photo of the suspect with his phone.

Police were able to locate 38-year-old Isaiah Moore from Sioux Falls, a short while after the incident occurred. Moore was arrested and charged with second-degree robbery. Police recovered the bottle of liquor. Weapons were not found on Moore.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-Team Report: Sioux Falls VA Hospital Director Lisa Simoneau no longer with the health care facility
Jacob Charles Siers Mug Shot
Police: 18-year-old man faces 4th degree rape charges
Rylee Chavez, young guitarist from Arlington, South Dakota, is getting a chance to showcase his...
Young South Dakota guitarist looking to make it big
File
2 Lincoln County businesses fail alcohol compliance check
Doctors believe that inhaling just before he coughed sent the inch-long drill bit deep into Tom...
Man inhales drill bit into lung while at dentist

Latest News

2022 South Dakota Workforce Education Grant recipients announced
Police Lights
School identifies boy killed in UTV accident, informs parents of funeral planned
This years Pancake Days is the 65 year of the event.
Lions Club Pancake Days serving Sioux Falls for 65 years
School lockdown generic photo.
Dell Rapids superintendent voices concern over law enforcement communication after ‘suspicious’ person alert