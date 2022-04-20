Police: Sioux Falls man faces a second-degree robbery charge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police reportedly arrested a man after he threatened a gas station clerk and stole a bottle of liquor after the clerk refused to sell him alcohol past 2 a.m.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says around 2:25 a.m. in northeast Sioux Falls, a man tried to buy alcohol from a gas station. The gas station clerk said he could not purchase the alcohol since it was past 2 a.m. The suspect then threatened to shoot the man, but he did not display a weapon. The suspect then walked out of the gas station with a bottle of liquor. The attendant was able to give a description and Clemens says the clerk may have even taken a photo of the suspect with his phone.

Police were able to locate 38-year-old Isaiah Moore from Sioux Falls, a short while after the incident occurred. Moore was arrested and charged with second-degree robbery. Police recovered the bottle of liquor. Weapons were not found on Moore.

